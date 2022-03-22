EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 339.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

