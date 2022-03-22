Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

