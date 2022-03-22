Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

