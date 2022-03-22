Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.13.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $286.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

