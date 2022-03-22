Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

