Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 246,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

