Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $779,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 191,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,702,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

