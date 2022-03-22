Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 539 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. 124,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

