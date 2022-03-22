Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,264 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,444. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

