Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929,957. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.