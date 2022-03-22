Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,135 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. 9,438,972 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

