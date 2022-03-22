Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

