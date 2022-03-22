EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 4,792,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

