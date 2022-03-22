EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 3.4%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 33,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,100,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

