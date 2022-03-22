EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

INTF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 54,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,774. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

