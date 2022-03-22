EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

