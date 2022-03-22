EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. 818,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.27.

