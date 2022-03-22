EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 3.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

WPC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

