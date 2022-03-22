EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 496,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,714. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

