Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th.

EYEN opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,030 shares of company stock worth $251,009 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eyenovia by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

