Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report $19.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $12.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $163.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $322.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 937,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,716. The stock has a market cap of $554.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

