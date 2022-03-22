Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.53.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
