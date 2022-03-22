Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

