Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

FMAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $468.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

