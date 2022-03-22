Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,616. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

