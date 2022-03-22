Financial Analysis: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) vs. Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -5.80% 3.59% 1.82% Red Cat -143.12% -17.85% -15.91%

97.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Red Cat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.93 -$51.41 million ($0.32) -41.00 Red Cat $5.00 million 21.00 -$13.24 million ($0.25) -7.80

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SolarWinds and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 5 1 0 2.00 Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Red Cat.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Red Cat on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

