First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

FCNCA traded up $11.99 on Tuesday, reaching $739.59. 131,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $779.00. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $641.30 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

