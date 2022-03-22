First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

