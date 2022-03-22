First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 368,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,395. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

