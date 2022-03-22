First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $28.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.
Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
