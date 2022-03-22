First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 1,240,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $49.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $243,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

