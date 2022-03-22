First Pacific Financial Sells 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.20 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.