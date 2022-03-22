Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Flora Growth stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

