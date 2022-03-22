Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £149 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($196.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($215.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($210.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($204.05) to £138 ($181.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £148.66 ($195.71).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,248 ($121.75) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is £119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,600 ($100.05) and a 52-week high of £170.05 ($223.87). The company has a market cap of £16.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.