Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.30.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,941. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.