Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 355 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $235.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

