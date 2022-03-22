Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,501 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

