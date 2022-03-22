Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

