Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

