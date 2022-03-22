Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKTGet Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.