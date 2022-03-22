Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Roku by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

