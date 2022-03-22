Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

