Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.77

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 308610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

