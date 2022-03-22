Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($78.02) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

ETR:FME traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €59.46 ($65.34). 582,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

