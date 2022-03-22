Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ULCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 30,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,790. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after buying an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

