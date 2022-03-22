fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

