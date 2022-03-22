Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
GAU stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.