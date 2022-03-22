Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

GAU stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

