General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

