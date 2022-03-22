General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.05.

NYSE GM opened at $43.61 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

