Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) PT Raised to SEK 430

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

Get Getinge alerts:

GNGBY traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Getinge (Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.