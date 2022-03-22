Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 581,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,804,912 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.