GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 16,666 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $128.01 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

